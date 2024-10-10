Deepika Padukone shares about battling sleep deprivation and burnout as a new mom.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently welcomed their baby girl and the actress was also absent from the Singham Again trailer launch in Mumbai. The actress has now opened up about dealing with sleep deprivation and burnout and how that can affect her decision-making.

In an interaction with entrepreneur and media magnate Ariana Huffington during the Live Love Laugh Foundation Lecture series held for World Mental Health Day 2024, Ariana talked about burnout and then Deepika Padukone shared her experience and said, "When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out the decisions that you make and I think sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days when I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven't slept enough or practice my self-care rituals...I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent."

She further talked about how to deal with criticism and said, "It's absolutely normal and human to feel pain, anger, and some of these extreme emotions and learning from that. The larger picture is how do you deal with that criticism and how do you use it positively and work on yourself. You will have to put in the work and be patient."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8 and they shared the news in a joint statement on Instagram. From Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday, many celebrities congratulated them for embracing parenthood.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also set to feature in Rohit Shetty's movie Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 1. The film is set to clash with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

