Deepika Padukone opens up about 'Chhapaak' comparison with Parvathy's Malayalam film 'Uyare'

Fans of Deepika Padukone are waiting with bated breath for the release of her much-awaited film Chhapaak in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor.

The trailer of the film was released a few days back and since then it has managed to garner positive responses from both audiences and critics.

However, some watched the trailer and started drawing comparisons with Parvathy starrer Uyare. The Malayalam film released this year in April is among many other movies that are based on the life of acid attack survivors. Deepika's Chhapaak is based on the life and triumph of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

Uyare was based on the life of an aviation student who survived an acid attack and how her life changed after the incident.

Deepika Padukone finally addressed the issues recently and whether or not it is a concern for the makers on their film being compared to Uyare.



Recently in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika Padukone spoke about the subject at length and said that it was completely okay for films to be made on the subject as everyone has a different way of telling their stories.

"Everyone has a different way of telling it. Today, someone else can get up and decide to make a film on Laxmi or on acid violence. I think every film will have a different texture. I actually feel like it's a good thing. Cinema is such a powerful medium and that's why we chose to tell these stories. It's not like acid violence has not existed in the country, it has. It's just spoken about as much as other issues like rape or other issues. It's nice that even Shabana ji had done a movie last year. There have been a couple of them that have been. So, there's no concern."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, 2020.