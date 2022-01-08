Deepika Padukone on 'difficult' Covid-19 battle, says 'I was unrecognisable, my mind wasn't working'

During the second wave of Covid-19, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had contracted the virus. In April 2021, the actress and her family including her father Prakash, sister Anisha, mother Ujjala tested positive for Covid-19.

Deepika Padukone in her recent interview has opened up on how she battled Covid-19. She talked about how the virus made her ‘physically unrecognisable.’ The actress took a break of two months from her work even after recovering from the virus. She confessed that her ‘mind wasn’t working’ and it was ‘very, very difficult phase’ of her life.

While speaking to Film Companion, Deepika talked about that phase of her life when she was suffering from Covid-19. She stated, “Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognisable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different.”

She further added, “I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult.”

On the work front, Deepika is waiting for her next release ‘Gehraiyaan’. The film, which features Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, is directed by Shakun Batra. It will be released on Amazon Prime on February 11.

According to Hindustan Times, while speaking about ‘Gehraiyaan’, director Shakun Batra stated, “Gehraiyaan for me is a not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around.”