Deepika Padukone on being declared Sexiest Asian Woman of the decade: Ironic to coincide with 'Chhapaak' release

Not only the year 2019 is ending but also a decade is coming to an end. With that, many leading publications and awards are announcing the stars who have won hearts in the past 10 years, with their performances, sex appeal, style and more. Recently, UK-based weekly Eastern Eye announced that Deepika Padukone being crowned sexiest Asian for the decade in an online poll. The result was declared on Wednesday much to the excitement of the fans.

When Deepika was asked about this feat, the actor excitedly stated, "I find it ironic that such recognition coincides with the release of a film such as Chhapaak. There is no better time than now to redefine what beauty and sex appeal has been understood as and meant to society for so many years."

That's sweet!

Deepika, in 2019, made several stylish appearances over the years not only in India but also globally. She has been walking the red carpet at the Annual Met Gala and also Cannes Film Festival which is held every year.

Yes, on the professional front, Chhapaak has become the talk of the town currently, thanks to the amazing trailer which released earlier this year. In the film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Deepika will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti. The film is hitting screens on January 10, 2020.

Deepika also has '83 in 2020, in which she will be reuniting with husband and actor Ranveer Singh on the big screen after two years.