Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua Padukone Singh was spotted with her mom, returning to Mumbai from Bengaluru, a couple of days back. Ranveer Singh's baby girl recently also celebrated a milestone, as she completed three months of her birth. While this special occasion came and went, it is now coming to notice after a heartwarming gesture by Ranveer Singh's mother and Deepika Padukone's mother-in-law went viral. Several photos are going viral on social media which show how Anju Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh’s mother, donated her hair to mark the third-month birthday of her granddaughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

Anju’s heartfelt note, dedicated to little Dua, is also gaining a lot of traction online. Addressing Ranveer Singh and Deepika's Padukone's daughter, the note reads, "Happy 3rd month birthday my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through a difficult time."

Along with the note, several photos of Anju Bhavnani's hair donation are also going viral on social media. This gesture by Dua's 'dadi' has won hearts online. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently returned to Mumbai with Dua after a relaxing break in Bengaluru. She was spotted at the airport, carrying little Dua in a baby carrier, heading home with her.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, on the occasion of Diwali, shared the much-awaited first glimpse of their daughter and revealed her name.



Sharing a photo of their daughter, Deepika and Ranveer wrote, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."