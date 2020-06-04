Deepika Padukone misses her time at Cannes, shares green room shenanigans as throwback video

Headlines

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill star as India thrash West Indies by 9 wickets

Deloitte resigns as auditor of Adani firm; here's what company says

Vivek Agnihotri claims he is bankrupt even after The Kashmir Files success: 'Whatever money I earned, I put into…'

Wordle 785 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13

UP government's new step to boost connectivity to Jewar Airport; check details

Wordle 785 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13

India sets new record for most Asian Champions trophy hockey titles, beat Malaysia 4-3 in the final

UP news: CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation of Rs 1,200 crore ethanol plant in Gorakhpur, says farmers' income to rise

Ahead of Chaleya, 10 romantic songs of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is ‘king of romance'

10 tips to build stamina in women

Indian cricketers who were born outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Vivek Agnihotri claims he is bankrupt even after The Kashmir Files success: 'Whatever money I earned, I put into…'

Nikhila Vimal opens up on her limited screentime in crime thriller Por Thozhil: ‘Wanted to be part of...’ | Exclusive

Chaleya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara look dreamy in romantic number from Jawan, song to release on this date

Deepika Padukone misses her time at Cannes, shares green room shenanigans as throwback video

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback video shot during Cannes Film Festival last year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2020, 10:13 PM IST

Another throwback Thursday post has been shared and it's by none other than Deepika Padukone. As Cannes Film Festival has been cancelled for now due to the worldwide coronavirus crisis, it did not stop Deepika on sharing her fun moment from last year. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a BTS video she shot for while getting ready for the red carpet. This was before her iconic green tulle gown by Gianbattista Valli.

In the video, Deepika is seen in her white bathrobe and trying her headband just before changing into the beautiful and much-talked-about gown. The actor is seen dancing on 'Drop It Like It's Hot' song bySnoop Dogg Feat. Pharell Williams.

The Chhapaak actor captioned the video stating, "Green Room Shenanigans... #cannes #throwbackthursday".

2019's Cannes Film Festival was Deepika's first post her wedding with Ranveer Singh. Her photos shared by the actor herself had the full attention of her hubby. 

Earlier on Deepika's website, Ranveer had penned words of praises for her. She had written, "Deepika is the most amazing person I’ve met in my life. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my wife. I find it particularly challenging to articulate all my feelings about her, and even though I find language to be a limiting means to express myself, I shall try."

The Gully Boy actor also wrote, "I can safely say I’m the closest person to her in this world. I know her deeply as a person and I’ve collaborated closely with her as a professional. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she’s one of the finest actors in the world."

