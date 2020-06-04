Deepika Padukone misses her time at Cannes, shares green room shenanigans as throwback video

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback video shot during Cannes Film Festival last year.

Another throwback Thursday post has been shared and it's by none other than Deepika Padukone. As Cannes Film Festival has been cancelled for now due to the worldwide coronavirus crisis, it did not stop Deepika on sharing her fun moment from last year. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a BTS video she shot for while getting ready for the red carpet. This was before her iconic green tulle gown by Gianbattista Valli.

In the video, Deepika is seen in her white bathrobe and trying her headband just before changing into the beautiful and much-talked-about gown. The actor is seen dancing on 'Drop It Like It's Hot' song bySnoop Dogg Feat. Pharell Williams.

The Chhapaak actor captioned the video stating, "Green Room Shenanigans... #cannes #throwbackthursday".

Check out the video below:

2019's Cannes Film Festival was Deepika's first post her wedding with Ranveer Singh. Her photos shared by the actor herself had the full attention of her hubby.

Earlier on Deepika's website, Ranveer had penned words of praises for her. She had written, "Deepika is the most amazing person I’ve met in my life. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my wife. I find it particularly challenging to articulate all my feelings about her, and even though I find language to be a limiting means to express myself, I shall try."

The Gully Boy actor also wrote, "I can safely say I’m the closest person to her in this world. I know her deeply as a person and I’ve collaborated closely with her as a professional. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she’s one of the finest actors in the world."