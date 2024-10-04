Deepika Padukone to mark first public appearance after daughter's birth, will be seen with Ranveer Singh in...

Deepika Padukone will be making her first public appearance after becoming a mom to a beautiful daughter. Deepika will be accompanied by her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to mark her first public appearance after becoming a mum to a beautiful girl. As per the reports, new parents Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be gracing the trailer launch of the much-awaited actioner Singham Again. The third instalment of Rohit Shetty's directorial, starring Ajay Devgn will be released on Diwali, and the team will be hosting a grand trailer launch of the film at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

It has also been reported that 2000 fans and media members will grace the grand event, and it will be a star-studded event. The makers have promised that the trailer of Singham Again will be the biggest event of 2024. While the entire cast is set to make an appearance, all eyes will be on Deepika Padukone, who has been away from the limelight since the birth of her daughter in September. This marks her first major event, making it a highly anticipated moment for her fans.

The trailer launch event reportedly happening on October 7 and it is expected to be the biggest trailer launch event, with the presence of the leading cast members, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and many more. In Singham Again, Deepika will be playing Lady Singham, and she will be the first female cop in Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents

The power couple shared a joint post with a special note that read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024 Deepika & Ranveer." Deepika delivered the baby at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. The actress, who has delivered multiple Rs 1000-crore blockbusters including Pathaan, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening.

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the third instalment in the Singham series and the fifth cinematic instalment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. Rohit's Indian Police Force is also a part of the universe, but it is an OTT series. Singham Again will be released in the cinemas on November 1.