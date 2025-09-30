Deepika Padukone makes STRONG statement after getting dropped from Spirit, Kalki 2: 'I was never afraid to...'

After Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki Part 2 and Spirit, she featured in IMDb's report, featuring the best movies in 25 years of Indian cinema. Deepika reacted to the new achievement, emphasising her adamant nature about asking pertinent questions, regardless of the outcome.

After Deepika Padukone grabbed headlines for getting dropped from the pan-India films- Kalki 2 and Spirit, the actress has finally made a strong comeback, issuing a statement, hinting at 'ruffling feathers' and 'asking questions' with key players. On Tuesday, IMDb issued a report titled '25 Years of Indian Cinema' (from 2000-2025), which features an analysis of the Indian film industry’s evolution over the past quarter century.

The report analyses the top five most popular Indian movies released each year between January 1, 2000, and August 31, 2025. Deepika features in the 4th spot, amongst the actors with The Most Popular Titles in 25 years of Indian cinema (2000-2025). The report further highlighted that out of the 130 movies (top five from each year between 2000 and 2025) analysed, 10 feature Deepika. In this report, Deepika is above Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas and Alia Bhatt. However, Shah Rukh Khan ranks in the top spot with 20 titles, followed by Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan with 11 titles.

Deepika Padukone, on her recent big achievement, made a subtle dig at the recent controversy

After featuring on the list, Deepika stressed she's determined to challenge the norms about how women are often told how to guide their careers in order to be successful. Deepika said, "When I began my journey, I was often told how a woman must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful. However, from the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo in order to reshape the mould we have all been expected to fit into."

The Padmaavat actress further said that the faith my family, fans and collaborators have had in her has also empowered her to make the choices and decisions that she has. She said, "IMDb’s Report on 25 Years of Indian Cinema further validates and strengthens my belief that honesty, authenticity and resilience matter, and that by being true to your core beliefs with consistency, change is possible." On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King.