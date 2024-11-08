In the video that is going viral on social media, Deepika Padukone can be seen holding her baby girl close, carrying her in a front baby carrier. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was twinning with his daughter Dua as both were spotted wearing pink.

For the first time since welcoming her daughter, Dua, in September, Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport today with Ranveer Singh and also his mom. In the video that is going viral on social media, Deepika Padukone can be seen holding her baby girl close, carrying her in a front baby carrier. Deepika Padukone was glowing in her new mom era, dressed in a printed dress. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was twinning with his daughter Dua as both were spotted wearing pink.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, on the occasion of Diwali, shared the much-awaited first glimpse of their daughter and revealed her name.

Deepika Padukone shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram and wrote, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."