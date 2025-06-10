On her father Prakash Padukone's 70th birthday, Deepika Padukone shared that Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), founded and funded by her and mentored by her dad, has established over 75 coaching centres across 18 cities in its first year of operations.

Deepika Padukone celebrated her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone's 70th birthday in a special way on Tuesday. The Piku actress shared the news in a press release in an Instagram post, stating that their Padukone School of Badminton (PSB) has achieved a significant milestone by establishing over 75 coaching centres across 18 cities, including Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Mysuru, Panipat, Dehradun, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Sangli, and Surat in its first year of operations.

In a post on her Instagram handle, she wished her father a happy birthday, stating, "As someone who grew up playing badminton, I've experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one's life - physically, mentally, and emotionally. Through Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), we hope to bring the joy and discipline of Badminton to people from all walks of life, and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport."

Congratulating har father Prakash Padukone, who has been former World No. 1 ranked player and All England Champion, Deepika added, "Pappa, those who know you well, know your passion for this sport. That even at 70, all you do is eat, sleep and breathe Badminton. And we are committed to making your passion a reality: Badminton for All! Happy 70th Birthday Pappa."

Deepika's major announcement comes a couple of days after she joined Allu Arjun in Atlee's untitled film. Padukone coming on board Atlee's magnum opus follows the controversy surrounding her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, though there was never any official confirmation of her involvement in the film. Without naming Deepika, Vanga indirectly slammed her on X for playing "dirty PR games", and then announced Triptii Dimri as the leading lady in Spirit opposite Prabhas.

