Deepika Padukone looks stunning in black saree, netizens call her 'queen of hearts'

Deepika Padukone looked magical in a black saree as she attended an event in Mumbai. Look at her viral videos and pictures here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

Deepika Padukone/Viral Bhayani

Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning and magical wearing a black saree at an event in Mumbai on Thursday, August 4. The Gehraiyaan actress happily smiled at the paparazzi while she arrived for the event in a hotel. Her photos and pictures are going viral on the Internet.

As soon as her video was shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, netizens and fans poured their love for Deepika in the comments section. While one Instagram user called her 'queen of hearts', another called her, "beauty in black". "An absolute stunner", read another comment.

READ | Deepika Padukone's hilarious reaction to a fan shouting 'we love you' will leave you in splits

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actioner is being directed by Siddharth Anand for Yash Raj Productions and is slated to release on January 25, 2023. It is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood as it marks the return of SRK to the big screen after his last release Zero in 2018.

She will also be seen in the aerial actioner Fighter in which she is paired opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time in her career. Scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 28, 2023, it is also being directed by Siddharth Anand and will mark his debut as the producer under his banner named Marflix.

Apart from these two biggies, the Piku actress also has Nag Ashwin's big-budget science fiction film, tentatively titled Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. And she will be pairing again with Big B in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern which starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles.

KEAM 2022: Application correction window opens at cee.kerala.gov.in, details here
