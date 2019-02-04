Deepika Padukone leaving heart-eyed emoji on Katrina's HOT video is proof that actresses' rivalry is a thing of the past

Bollywood's two reigning queens Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were said to be on a never-ending cold war until a few months ago. Their common history with Ranbir Kapoor had reportedly turned things sour between the two.

However Deepika's marriage to Ranveer Singh seems to have brought about a drastic change in their equation. DP and Kat have not only become cordial but also seem to have begun a mutual admiration society.

Katrina Kaif recently shared a slow-motion video of herself on Instagram. She captioned the post as 'Heading into the weekend (with a dash of red) like...'. The video garnered several messages from her fans and one of them to leave a comment was none other than Deepika, who recently started following Katrina on Instagram. She wrote 'stop it' accompanied with a heart-eyed emoticon. Katrina replied to her with a smiley.

Here's Katrina's post:

The two recently made headlines when they hugged it out at an awards function.

Talking about her changed equation with Katrina, Deepika - who had invited her to her Mumbai wedding reception - recently told Filmfare in an interview, "A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious.”

“I've always been fond of her. You know, just the way that she's been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her," she added.

Earlier while speaking about Deepika and Ranveer's reception, Katrina had very warmly told Pinvilla, "I was invited by them for sure and the instinct in my heart was to go, I felt I would like to go. There was no other thought behind it. We had very nice, warm and a happy night. There was a lot of love and we all danced and ate and had great fun! I was there till the wee hours of the morning."

“... and I think I ate half of the chocolate and might not be invited to any of their functions again but we had a really wonderful time.There was a lot of warmth between everyone and it was really beautiful. We all had a really nice time and I was really happy to be there," Katrina had added.

Well it's great to see that these two reigning ladies of Bollywood are long past their discomfort and grievances.