Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to start shooting for SRK, Salman Khan's Tiger vs Pathaan in January 2024: Report

If reports are to be believed, two on-screen ISI agents Rubina Mohsin aka Deepika Padukone and Zoya Humaini aka Katrina Kaif will come together for the shoot of the biggest spectacle with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Stills from Pathaan and Tiger Zinda Hai

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan turned theatres into stadiums when they saw Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together in the latter's last blockbuster, Pathaan. The Karan Arjun actors' reunion became the most-celebrated moment from Pathaan. Since then, fans of Khans are waiting for them to reunite in Salman's Tiger 3. After the third franchise of Tiger, Salman and Shah Rukh will reportedly have an on-screen face-off in YRF's Tiger vs Pathaan. The film has been creating buzz, ever since the movie was announced. 

Now, fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan can rejoice as there is an exciting new update about their much-awaited project, Tiger vs Pathaan. As per the information provided by the report of Filmfare, the leading ladies of Pathaan and Tiger franchise, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, will start shooting for the mega-event film with Salman and Shah Rukh in January 2024. 

Tiger vs Pathaan will be the seventh instalment in YRF Spy Universe. The blockbuster universe started with Ek Tha Tiger (2012), followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). The upcoming films from the universe include Tiger 3 (Diwali 2023) and War 2. 

As per the report of April, Filmmaker Siddharth Anand may come on board to direct Tiger vs Pathaan. As per a source, Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra is entrusting Siddharth to helm the hugely anticipated action spectacle Tiger vs Pathaan, which will showcase a ruthless face-off between the two giants of Indian cinema - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

"Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced," the source said. YRF Spy Universe's next instalment, Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023. 

