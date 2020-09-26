Deepika Padukone-Karishma Prakash's cross-interrogation: Questions NCB prepared for them

After being grilled for seven hours on Friday, Karishma Prakash is being probed by the NCB on Saturday too, this time with actor Deepika Padukone. The 'Padmaavat' actor was called in for interrogation after her WhatsApp chat asking for 'maal' was leaked.

According to sources, Karishma, on Friday, accepted that Deepika was the admin of the WhatsApp group. We have also received information that Deepika has accepted being part of the group, but has maintained silence on drugs issue.

Here are a few questions that the NCB has been asking Deepika, according to India Today:

1) Have you ever taken drugs, peddled it or arranged it?

2) What is maal? For us, it is contraband. Give us your interpretation.

3) You were admin of the group, and it was arranged.. What was the business for arranging maal?

4) Jaya has told us that it was Deepika's call to arrange maal. What do you want to say about this?

5) Did you pay for maal?

6) How much did you pay?

7) What was the mode of payments?

8) You can't deny that you didn't pay.. Whatever it was.

9) Who delivered it to Karishma?

10) You were very confident that Karishma can arrange maal, and it was a code word, it means it was indeed a drug?

11) Is Karishma a peddler? Or she sells it to you, or you both sell it to others?

12) Take a look at the chat.. You are admin, only three people are in this group. And you are asking for maal. How much was the quantity?

13) Let us tell you that making arrangements for drugs is bigger crime that consuming it and you have done it.

Meanwhile, in the cross-interrogation, the NCB is ready to ask Karishma (who has reportedly not been as co-operative) a few reepated questions like:

Karishma now what is your take.. Yesterday you told us this and now Deepika is narrating the other tale. Again tell us...

1) Payment: (1a) mode of payment (1b) directly or in directly

2) Who was the seller? He sent a courier boy or you went to collect it?

3) You know that indulging in such things, including helping someone buying a contraband and keeping it, is a crime?

4) Now tell us who is lying you or Deepika.

NCB official: Both please again write down answers in your own writing.

Deepika is being investigated on statements made by Karishma as well as Kwan talent manager Jaya Saha. While Deepika and Karishma were being investigated separately, they are also being confronted to figure if their answers are in co-ordination and whether one of them is lying.