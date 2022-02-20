Deepika Padukone-Karan Johar react to Ekta Kapoor's honest review of 'Gehraiyaan'

'Gehraiyaan' has been making waves since its release on February 11. While the Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday starrer has seen polarising reactions from the audience, celebrities have come out in full support showering their love on the Shakun Batra directorial.

The most recent celeb to join the 'Gehraiyaan' bandwagon is the television queen Ekta Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday (February 19), Ekta penned her long 'honest' review of the romantic drama calling it an 'unimaginable journey'. She wrote, "So I think this deserves a post ! I saw #gehraiyaan n post all d polarised views I was sure I won’t like it! A nudge from my sensible frn rids n delved into it with scepticism!!! N then d movie happened !!! Wat an unimaginable journey I got the many bad choices @deepikapadukone makes as we all do !! The outwardly calm n d tumultuous inside beautifully conveyed by waves!"

She continued in her post how the film totally surprised her and went beyond her expectations. " So my two bits is I went in to see a film about Infidelity n got a film about trauma baggage bad choices n outcomes! I loved it congrats @karanjohar #shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @ananyapanday we’re fab ! The boys have some catching up compared to these girls #honestreview ! All in all delve into this movie like life more to experience less to judge."

Deepika thanked the queen of soap operas as she replied, "Thank You so much @ektarkapoor! (folded hands emoji) #gratitude." Ananya also took to the comments section and wrote, "So happy you loved the film ma’am! Thank you", adding a red heart and hugs emoji. Ekta's close friend Karan Johar, who has also backed the film under his banner Dharma Productions along with Viacom18 Films and Jouska Films, dropped love hearts emojis and wrote, "Love love love you (three read hearts emojis) you the star !!!!!!!!!!!!" and in another comment, thanked her with a string of red hearts emojis, again.



Meanwhile, Ekta is gearing up for the release of her upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel' in which famous personalities will be locked up inside jail and have to face tasks and eliminations each week. The controversial queen Kangana Ranaut will host the show.