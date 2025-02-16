Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff attended an event together in Mumbai on Saturday.

Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her baby daughter Dua Padukone Singh with Ranveer Singh in September 2024, is gradually returning to public life. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress joined Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff for an event in Mumbai on Saturday, February 15.

For the event, Deepika donned a black Indian suit paired with a red dupatta. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor wore a denim jeans and a jacket, while the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor opted for an all-black ensemble. The Baby John actor was seen in a formal shirt, blazer, and jeans. The pictures of the event went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone had three releases in 2024. The first of them was the aerial action thriller Fighter, in which she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The Siddharth Anand directorial was a commercial success as it earned Rs 237 crore net in India and grossed Rs 345 crore worldwide.

Deepika's second release last year was the epic mythological science-fiction action drama Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial also starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. It went on to become a blockbuster with the worldwide gross collections of over Rs 1000 crore and became the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Singham Again, Rohit Shetty's next installment in his Cop Universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, was Deepika's third release last year. The action thriller also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. It earned Rs 375 crore globally.