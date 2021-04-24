Deepika Padukone is all 'hearts' for BTS, here's proof

K-Pop boyband BTS who is among the influential artists across the globe as been roped in as House Ambassadors of Louis Vuitton. The fashion house took to their social media pages and announced with photos of BTS members posing stylishly wearing their creations. In the photos, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are seen looking their fashionable best while suiting up in style.

Louis Vuitton captioned their post stating, "BTS for Louis Vuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world-renowned Pop Icons @bts.bighitofficial are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. #LouisVuitton #BTS #RM #Jin #SUGA #jhope #Jimin #V #JungKook."

Check out the posts below:

Also read Will BTS carry out military service together in 2022? Big Hit Music reacts

The photos have nearly one million likes and among them is Deepika Padukone. The actor liked two of the photos by LV featuring BTS leaving the fans swooning over her.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan directorial 83 in which she has an extended cameo appearance opposite her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

She has also been shooting for Shakun Batra's neo-noir alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika also has Pathan directed by Siddharth Anand starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles.

DP recently announced the male lead of The Intern that is Amitabh Bachchan after Rishi Kapoor's demise in 2020. The actor will be reuniting with Big B in Nag Ashwin's film starring Prabhas in the leading role.