Deepika Padukone's hilarious reaction to a fan shouting 'we love you' will leave you in splits

Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently in California, United States of America where the two are set to celebrate Ranveer's 37th birthday on July 6. The couple attended Shankar Mahadevan's concert in San Jose and their pictures and videos grooving to the singer's hit numbers are going viral across the internet.

The couple, who got married in Italy in 2018, also attended the Konkani Sammelan 2022 in California where the Piku actress was invited as the chief guest due to her Konkani roots. In a viral video from the event, a fan can be heard shouting 'we love you Deepika', but it's the actress' hilarious reaction that has won our hearts.

Deepika, who was most recently seen in Shakun Batra's complex relationship drama Gehraiyaan, replied "I'm a married woman now" while sitting on the stage and left everyone in splits. The video has been shared on Twitter and is being shared extensively on the micro-blogging platform.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Pathaan set to release on January 25, 2023 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars John Abraham, marks SRK's return to the big screen after four years and a month and is thus, one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood.



READ | Jawan: Deepika Padukone to play Shah Rukh Khan's wife in Atlee's film?

She will also be paired opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the aerial actioner Fighter. Slated to release on September 28, 2023, it is also being directed by Siddharth Anand and will also mark his production debut under his banner Marflix. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Apart from Pathaan and Fighter, the actress also has the pan-India film Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in her pipeline, along with the Hindi remake of The Intern which she is co-producing under her banner Ka Productions.