Talking about Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU to show her solidarity towards the students attacked by mob in January 2020, Vivek Agnihotri said, "Had she known that this is a politically sensitive place and that it might impact her career, she would’ve definitely not gone."

In January 2020, three days ahead of the release of her film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone had visited the JNU campus to show her solidarity towards the students attacked by mobs for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Her controversial visit was criticised by BJP leaders and soon enough, #BoycottChhapaak and #BlockDeepika started trending on Twitter, now called X. Now, in his latest podcast interview, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has shared his opinion on the incident, and said that Deepika was misled by her PR, and she was no idea what she was doing.

Vivek Agnihotri about Deepika Padukone's JNU visit

Talking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, The Kashmir Files director said, "I can guarantee that Deepika had no idea about JNU politics when she went there." When he was asked if he means that the actress is 'dumb', Agnihotri stated, "It’s not about being dumb. She must’ve been told her that this is a good opportunity to promote your film, because the university is associated with politics, and the film is also political. If she had known, she wouldn’t have come."

"I don’t know her personally, so I don’t know what ideology she aligns with. I do know that she is a very smart and intelligent woman. Had she known that this is a politically sensitive place and that it might impact her career, she would’ve definitely not gone. During film promotions, there are too many voices telling stars what to do and who to speak to. Her PR was mistaken, they thought it was an event. But it wasn’t an event. Bigger fish than her have been fried for getting involved in politics", he further added.

How Chhapaak was affected by Deepika Padukone's JNU visit

When the Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar was asked if Deepika's JNU visit affected the film, she told Indian Express in 2023, "I am sure that the answer is pretty obvious. Yes, of course, it made a dent on the film. Because the conversation went from acid violence, which I intended the film to amplify, to somewhere else. So, of course it impacted the film. There is no denying that."

READ | The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 cast salary revealed: Kapil Sharma to charge ten times more than Navjot Singh Sidhu, know fees of Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek