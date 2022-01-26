Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her dress, netizens compare fashion sense with hubby Ranveer Singh

Sometimes you set the internet on fire, and sometimes netizens fail to admire. Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in a promising avatar as Alisha in Shakun Batra's romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan,' and she's busy promoting the film. However, during one of the recent promotions, Padukone was ridiculed by social media.

Watch team 'Gehraiyaan' busy promoting the film

Deepika was spotted wearing a zebra print blazer with rest of team 'Gehraiyaan,' Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi, director Shakun Batra. Although she looked gracious, the social media users found it another way. One of the users commented, "Deepika wearing Ranveer's dress." While another one suggested, "Deepika needs new stylist and makeup artist." A user got little serious and asserted, "I just really want to kjow who is the designer of deepika and ranveer singh?? Also make up artis pathetic.. This lip shade with this dress?? Deepika used to be so much aesthetically stylish but now." However, there were few die-hard admirers of the actress that went on praise her. "Deepika have all my heartt." While another one added, "DP always look stunning in any Attire."

After the trailer, Deepika said to a news agency, “Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film." “So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs. Because that is where the characters are coming from, their experience and journey. It is possible when you feel safe and secure in the environment,” she explained. Dharma Productions and Batra's production studio are collaborating on ‘Gehraiyaan’. During the event, the director revealed that they had hired a separate intimacy director to help them hash out these moments and put the performers at ease while filming them.