Deepika Padukone gets brutally trolled for her Cannes 2022 outfit, netizens says 'yeh Allaudin Khilji ka hai'

Deepika Padukone-Padmavat

Deepika Padukone slew fashion police with her jaw-dropping looks at the Cannes film festival. However, her latest look has attracted netizens in the other way, and they can't help but point it out. Deepika posted a carousel post on her Instagram where she was donning a huge Louis Vuitton gown, and she added more poise with her pitch-perfect attitude.

Here is the post

Soon, after she posted the look, several netizens pointed out her outfit was similar to her husband's character Allahudin Khilji's costume from the film Padmavat. A user added, "she stole alaudin khilji k clothes jo last scene mein usne pehne they." Another user added, "Ye To alladin Wala Kaalin Lag raha." A netizen asserted, "Gorilla ke hath kyu liye yaar apne... mujhe apke hath zyada psnd h." Another netizen added, "Inspired by Allauddin Khilji?" A user further added, "Inspired by "JATAYU." One of the social media users said, "Yah dress came hathi ke Kan Jada dikh rahe hain." Another user asserted, "It's look likes she is covered in beehive." However, there were many other users who hailed her look. Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh called her "Queen." Another user added, "Stop it Deepika, we have one heart, and you already have it."Loving it." A netizen called her, "EMPRESS."

Previously, The Gehraiyaan actress was seen struggling with the trail of her elaborate gown on the red carpet. As her video surfaced on the internet, she was brutally trolled by the netizens for choosing such a dress at the prestigious event. One netizen wrote, "When they can't manage why do they wear such dresses. That too with a long tail. It's so embarrassing when they make fun of themselves."

Another netizen commented, "this is painful to watch! Indian celebrities have still not got it right when it comes to events like this! Sad." "I mean, why wear such a dress where you need assistance when it's a struggle? What's the point?", read another comment by an Instagram user.