Deepika Padukone gets brutally trolled for her 'made to feel like a person' post

A superstar like Deepika Padukone is always under the radar of sharp criticism. Any comment or activity could lead to massive criticism and unnecessary trolling. Deepika's latest picture of Allure's photoshoot has gone viral on the digital world, and many of her fans can't get enough of her. But, the pictures and the caption have to lead to polarised, harsh reactions from netizens as well. Deepika shared a carousel post where she's looking graciously sensuous in tanned skin and bodycon outfit. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress posted the carousel with the caption, "From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution."

Now, on Instagram, the response has been terrific. People are praising Deepika and her looks, including her husband Ranveer Singh. But on Twitter, there are several comments that are criticising her take on skin colour. One of the users tweeted, "Aiyyooo she was bron to a famous father,a model and then a bollywood star. Still playing the victim card for an international magazine!" Another user commented, "But also like she’s an Indian? Who grew up in India? How are you made to feel like a person of color in a country full of people of color?" One of her Twitterati commented, "sis is one of those people who just throw western jargon around without fully understanding what it means smh." One of the user said, "She really need a therapy #deepikapadukone."

However, even there were supporters of Deepika who step forward and re-interpret her take, "I think she’s referring to being shamed for being dark-skinned in a country that’s obsessed with being fair-skinned," said one user. Another comment supported Deepika and she added, "Omg I was made to feel brown... the thousands of fairness creams didn't work." "If you are SUCCESSFUL like #DeepikaPadukone be ready to be trolled for wearing short clothes during promotion,for putting appraisal post on insta story,for being featured in INTERNATIONAL beauty magazine and all within one month,keep working hard and make them burn more queen," tweeted another user.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan' with Sidharth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.