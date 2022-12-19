Deepika Padukone gets brutally trolled for her FIFA World Cup outfit, netizens say 'dressed like a duffel bag'

Louis Vuitton/Instagram

When Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday, she created history as the first Indian woman to do so. Prior to the thrilling final between the Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Hugo Lloris-led France teams, which ultimately resulted in Argentina's victory, Deepika Padukone and former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas introduced the famous Jules Rimet Trophy. Alongside Iker, who was carrying the trophy, she made her way to the pitch at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. As soon as Deepika made it to the final, pictures and videos of her started circulating on social media. She was brutally trolled for her outfit which to people looked like a ‘duffel bag.’

One user wrote, “top putting atrocious clothes on this stunning stunning woman... she deserves better.” Another wrote, “For the first ever..this outfit sucks the most ! Lv being a biggggg dissssaaapoiiintmeeenttt !”

A third wrote, “But why is she dressed like a duffel bag.”

Deepika Padukone, who can be seen in Pathaan on the big screen, was selected to introduce the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar since she serves as the brand's global ambassador in May of this year.

Since 2010, Louis Vuitton has been a FIFA World Cup partner, although it hasn't always been vocal about its support. Deepika Padukone, the world cup's global ambassador, was chosen to unveil the trophy on December 18 before the Argentina vs. France final since she has supported the tournament for the previous 10 years.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy was unveiled as a significant component of the pre-game festivities, which marked the conclusion of the international football competition. The trophy is constructed of malachite and 18-karat gold and weighs more than 6 kg.

Ranveer Singh, her actor-husband, joined her in Qatar on Sunday for the grand finals. The actor posted a clip of himself and Deepika watching the game on Instagram Stories. Additionally, he congratulated Deepika for showcasing the trophy.