Deepika Padukone gets brutally trolled for her airport look, netizens ask 'Ranveer ke kapde pehen liye kya?

Deepika Padukone was trolled by the netziens for pairing black heels with white socks as the actress was photographed at a private airport on Monday.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Chhapaak' in 2020 but she has always been in news with her classy and sophisticated looks. Her beau Ranveer Singh is the one whose crazy and unique fashion statement always grabs the headlines and he is often trolled for the same. But this time, it is Deepika Padukone who is being targeted for wearing socks and heels together in her latest airport look.

When the 'Padmaavat' actress was photographed at a private airport on Monday, she was seen wearing a blue oversized printed denim jacket and light blue denim jeans. It was her footwear that looked a little out of place in the picture as she wore black heels with white socks.

As soon as her latest airport avatar went viral, social media users didn't leave a chance in pointing out her unusual choice. While one user commented "Ranveer ke kpde phn liye kya Didi", another questioned "What’s with the heels?". "Why does she think socks with heels is style??" read a comment. A user even stated that both the husband-wife duo need new stylists with her remark: "Those sandals with the socks look awful! She needs a new stylist, in fact both husband and wife do. Please don't follow this fashion now, its so not classy at all!".

















Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in '83' along with Ranveer Singh in the film based on India's first Cricket World Cup victory. The couple portrays the real life couple Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in the film.