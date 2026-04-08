Deepika Padukone makes first statement on her silent behaviour to hubby Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2's success: 'Who is the joke on'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi NCR Weather Update: IMD issues 'yellow' alert for national capital as stormy weather hits North India; Check full forecast here

Pakistan's mediation efforts to stop US-Iran War dictated by Washington? Details here

US-Iran ceasefire talks: What is Tehran's 10-point plan to end war? Negotiations to begin in Islamabad on April 11

Siddharth Anand, Ameesha Patel hit back at 'duffer' Zakir Khan, slam him for 'jealousy in Bollywood' jibe: 'SRK, Salman, Aamir ne Gadar machai hai'

Haryana: Faridabad to get big boost as HSIIDC plans to develop massive 190-acre Aero Entertainment hub; Check details

Gold, silver prices today, April 8, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

US-Iran 2-week ceasefire: Tehran claims 'historic victory', Trump agrees to 10-point plan, Pakistan mediates, Strait of Hormuz reopens; Key highlights

Countdown begins, Donald Trump says '8 pm is happening', reveals major consequences if Iran fails to fulfill Strait of Hormuz condition

Is US considering nuclear weapons against Iran? Here's what the White House said

Tateeree controversy: Singer Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during NCW hearing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Countdown begins, Donald Trump says '8 pm is happening', reveals major consequences if Iran fails to fulfill Strait of Hormuz condition

Countdown begins, Donald Trump says '8 pm is happening', reveals consequences

Tateeree controversy: Singer Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during NCW hearing

Tateeree controversy: Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during hearing

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations, turns the tables on Gaurav Gogoi over wife’s alleged Pakistan links

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Deepika Padukone makes first statement on her silent behaviour to hubby Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2's success: 'Who is the joke on'

Deepika Padukone has finally broken the silence on her silent treatment of husband Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 success, and revealed why she skipped the movie premiere.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 08:32 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deepika Padukone makes first statement on her silent behaviour to hubby Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2's success: 'Who is the joke on'
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Deepika Padukone has finally revealed why she remained silent on husband Ranveer Singh's success with Dhurandhar 2, and even skipped the movie premiere. Ever since Ranveer's Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released, netizens noticed that his wife Deepika didn't put up an appreciation post and even chose to skip the premiere for another event. Is Deepika Padukone jealous of Ranveer Singh's success? Finally, she decided to put an end to speculations and gave a befitting reply to trolls. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika dropped a comment on a reel which highlighted her absence at the Dhurandhar 2's screening and asked if "her silence was a delivery statement or is it the internet reading too much into celebrity social media silence?"

Deepika reveals why she skipped Dhurandhar 2's screening

The Om Shanti Om actress addressed the long-pending discussion with a fitting reply in the post's comment section. Taking to the comment section, Deepika wrote, "The latter, my friend... P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now, who is the joke on?" The netizens came in support of her, saying, "Have you forgotten she stays with him?"

image

In many ways, this moment reflects a larger truth about modern celebrity culture: the gap between perception and reality. While the internet thrives on quick judgments, relationships—especially ones like Deepika and Ranveer’s—are built in private, away from the glare of constant scrutiny.

Also read: Siddharth Anand, Ameesha Patel hit back at 'duffer' Zakir Khan, slam him for 'jealousy in Bollywood' jibe: 'SRK, Salman, Aamir ne Gadar machai hai'

About Dhurandhar 2 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to 2025's blockbuster Dhurandhar. The ensemble spy espionage thriller became the highest-grossing Hindi film. Until Dhurandhar 2 broke its record. The sequel has become the first Bollywood movie to hit Rs 1000 crore net in India, and continues to mint money at the box office. When it comes to worldwide collection, the film has grossed over Rs 1600 crore, beating the biggest all-time blockbusters, including RRR, KGF 2, Jawan, and Pathaan. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan's mediation efforts to stop US-Iran War dictated by Washington? Details here
Pakistan's mediation efforts to stop US-Iran War dictated by Washington? Details
US-Iran ceasefire talks: What is Tehran's 10-point plan to end war? Negotiations to begin in Islamabad on April 11
US-Iran ceasefire talks: What is Tehran's 10-point plan to end war?
Siddharth Anand, Ameesha Patel hit back at 'duffer' Zakir Khan, slam him for 'jealousy in Bollywood' jibe: 'SRK, Salman, Aamir ne Gadar machai hai'
Siddharth Anand, Ameesha Patel hit back at 'duffer' Zakir Khan
Haryana: Faridabad to get big boost as HSIIDC plans to develop massive 190-acre Aero Entertainment hub; Check details
Haryana: Faridabad to get big boost as HSIIDC plans to develop massive 190-acr
Gold, silver prices today, April 8, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 8, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war
From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war
Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement