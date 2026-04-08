Deepika Padukone makes first statement on her silent behaviour to hubby Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2's success: 'Who is the joke on'

Deepika Padukone has finally broken the silence on her silent treatment of husband Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 success, and revealed why she skipped the movie premiere.

Deepika Padukone has finally revealed why she remained silent on husband Ranveer Singh's success with Dhurandhar 2, and even skipped the movie premiere. Ever since Ranveer's Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released, netizens noticed that his wife Deepika didn't put up an appreciation post and even chose to skip the premiere for another event. Is Deepika Padukone jealous of Ranveer Singh's success? Finally, she decided to put an end to speculations and gave a befitting reply to trolls.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika dropped a comment on a reel which highlighted her absence at the Dhurandhar 2's screening and asked if "her silence was a delivery statement or is it the internet reading too much into celebrity social media silence?"

Deepika reveals why she skipped Dhurandhar 2's screening

The Om Shanti Om actress addressed the long-pending discussion with a fitting reply in the post's comment section. Taking to the comment section, Deepika wrote, "The latter, my friend... P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now, who is the joke on?" The netizens came in support of her, saying, "Have you forgotten she stays with him?"

In many ways, this moment reflects a larger truth about modern celebrity culture: the gap between perception and reality. While the internet thrives on quick judgments, relationships—especially ones like Deepika and Ranveer’s—are built in private, away from the glare of constant scrutiny.

Also read: Siddharth Anand, Ameesha Patel hit back at 'duffer' Zakir Khan, slam him for 'jealousy in Bollywood' jibe: 'SRK, Salman, Aamir ne Gadar machai hai'

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to 2025's blockbuster Dhurandhar. The ensemble spy espionage thriller became the highest-grossing Hindi film. Until Dhurandhar 2 broke its record. The sequel has become the first Bollywood movie to hit Rs 1000 crore net in India, and continues to mint money at the box office. When it comes to worldwide collection, the film has grossed over Rs 1600 crore, beating the biggest all-time blockbusters, including RRR, KGF 2, Jawan, and Pathaan.