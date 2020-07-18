Deepika Padukone finalized for #Prabhas21? Here's how fans reacted

A fw days back, #Prabhas20 was unveiled as 'RadheShyam'. The actor featured along with Pooja Hegde in the first look poster, which had become the rage all over the internet. Now the latest news is that Deepika Padukone might have been finalized for #Prabhas21.

Vyjanti movies had announced that they have a surprise planned for 11 am tomorrow. They stated that the wait would be worth it. The makers shared their YouTube channel link, hinting that they would present a video. Tagging 'Mahanati' director Nag Ashwin with Prabhas, Vyajanti films had shared, "We’re extremely thrilled with the response guys! We love you. Surprise unveils at 11 AM tomorrow. Stay Tuned."

Now fans have been guessing that the big announcement is Deepika Padukone being finalized for #Prabhas21. After hearing teh actress' name, fans have already considered the movie a blockbuster.

Take a look:

#DeepikaPadukone and #prabhas are gonna share screen for the first time super excited for another BlockBuster pic.twitter.com/C7pqxorcof — Sahil Dhingra (@sahildhingra199) July 18, 2020

If Tomorrow @VyjayanthiFilms Announces #DeepikaPadukone For #Prabhas21 Then Other Fans Reaction How It Will Be Let's see 1. They Will be happy - Retweet 2. They Will Feel Jealous - Like #Prabhas — Prabhas (@fans_hyderabad) July 18, 2020

A few reports stated that apart from Deepika, even Kiara Advani was in consideration for the film. As per reports, the movie is a sci-fi film, unlike 'RadheShyam'.