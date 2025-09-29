Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan unfollow each other? Hint at major fallout after Om Shanti Om director mocked actress for..

After Deepika Padukone was dropped from Kalki Part 2, she and her mentor-director, Farah Khan, unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Actress Deepika Padukone is going through a tough phase. One could never imagine that the person who gave her the chance in Bollywood would unfollow her. After Deepika's exit from Kalki 2, it seems like there is a fallout between her and director Farah Khan. As per the latest social media activity, Farah and Deepika have unfollowed each other. If you check the Insta handles of these celebs, you won't find each other's names in the followers and following. However, Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, is still following the choreographer and director.

Although this has not clarified why or when they unfollowed each other. This has come at a time when Farah took several digs at Deepika’s alleged 8-hour workday demands. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet. Take a look at their recent social media activities.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with her directorial, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om (2007). Since then, the two have shared a respectable bond. Deepika also starred in Farah's Happy New Year (2014).

Farah Khan's recent digs at Deepika Padukone

Ever since Deepika Padukone was dropped from Kalki 2 due to her lack of commitment to the project, Farah indirectly mentioned Deepika and even mocked her in her vlogs. When Farah visited Radhikka, the actress remembered her first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Farah asked her, “You didn’t have an 8-hour shift, I am guessing?" Radhikka replied, “56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop." After hearing her, Farah asserted that even she does not support an 8-hour work shift and shared, “Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai (this is how gold is made)."

In another video, Farah’s cook Dilip asked when Deepika Padukone would come to their show. The filmmaker cheekily replied that she doesn’t have time to come on their vlog as she only shoots for 8 hours now. “Deepika Padukone ma’am kab aayengi humare show main (when will Deepika ma’am come to our show)?" Dilip asked.

Farah replied, “Jiss din tu gaon jaayega naa uss din aayegi (the day you go to your village)." She further added, “Deepika Padukone ab sirf 8 ghanta shoot karti hai, usko show pe aane ka time nahi hai (She now shoots only for 8 hours, she doesn’t have time to come to our show)."