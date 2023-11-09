Headlines

Deepika Padukone fans bash IMS BHU skit mocking her relationships with Ranveer, Yuvraj; call it character assassination

A viral video of a college skit mocking Deepika Padukone for her relationships has been criticised as being insensitive and in bad taste.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

A new viral video purportedly from IMS-BHU has shown students mocking actress Deepika Padukone over her romances with husband Ranveer Singh and several ex-flames both rumoured and confirmed. A video from the skit showed college students dressed as various celebs, including, Deepika dancing to various tunes. After the video was posted online, it was condemned by several Twitter users and fans of the actress for being insensitive and crass.

The video was originally posted by a number of accounts claiming that it was from Benares Hindu University (BHU) but later it was clarified that it is actually from Institute of Medical Siences BHU, a separate but affiliated college. The video had the caption: “Deepika ki kahani, BHU ki zubaani (Deepika’s story in the words of BHU).” The video starts with an introduction of ‘Deepika’ before it introduces her first boyfriend Nihar Pandya. After a jump cut, we see a man dressed in Team India jersey playing the helicopter shot, seemingly MS Dhoni. Then, Yuvraj Singh, Upen Patel, and Siddharth Mallya, all rumoured boyfriends of Deepika are introduced with musical interludes. The video ends with a person dressed as Ranveer Singh dancing as the crowd cheers.

The video was reposted by political analyst Ashish Singh, who condemned it, writing, “Memes are ok But This is character assassination of Indian actress Deepika Padukone! It's just show the mindset of cheapest! It's shameful act!” Many others agreed with the sentiment saying the skit was in extremely bad taste. “The fact that this was organised by one of the finest educational institutions of India. SHAMEFUL!!,” wrote one. Another tweeted, “This is pathetic on a whole new level!” Many urged the college authorities to take action against the group that organised the event and performed the skit.

Deepika Padukone recently completed 16 years in the film industry. She started her acting career with the 2007 hit Om Shanti Om. Her most recent release was Jawan, where she had a cameo. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her aerial warfare film Fighter, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

