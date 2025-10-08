Deepika Padukone faces backlash for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi tourism ad: 'She is not feminist, she is just anti-Hindu'

In the vigorous debate on social media, some are calling Deepika Padukone a "fake feminist" for promoting conservative attire, and others are defending her decision for showing respect for Arab culture.

Deepika Padukone is back at the centre of a social media storm with a tourism campaign for Abu Dhabi in which she is seen wearing a hijab as she walks through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Deepika, who appears in the ad with her husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh, is no stranger to controversy. She earlier attracted ire on social media for her appearance at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University during the anti-CAA protests and for sporting an orange bikini in the song Besharam Rang in Pathaan.

Padukone now joins her husband as the brand ambassador for Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi. The campaign video titled Mera Sukoon shows the couple exploring Abu Dhabi and Ranveer introducing Deepika to some of his favourite spots in the city, including many cultural and architectural landmarks. In one sequence, the couple is at the Grand Mosque, and Deepika is seen wearing a rust-coloured abaya and hijab.

In the vigorous debate that followed, some called the 39-year-old actor a "fake feminist" for promoting conservative attire, and others defended her decision and spoke up for her respect for Arab culture. Those criticising her argued that her decision to wear a hijab is in stark contrast to her appearance at the 2015 My Choice video, in which she advocated women's freedom to live, dress and love on their own terms.

"Remember Deepika's video My Choice? 'To wear a Bindi or not, my choice. I decide the clothes I wear.' Now she has made video promoting Abu Dhabi tourism wearing hijab. What happened to My Choice?" asked an X user. Another similar post read, "On Hindu Traditions - 'My body, My choice'. But no problem in Wearing hijab for money. This is the reality of fake feminists like Deepika Padukone. She is not feminist, just anti-hindu." "Deepika wore hijab to promote Abu Dhabi Mosque. But she will never promote his own dharma or a teerth sthal," read another post.

Remember Deepika Padukone's video "My Choice"?



"To wear a Bindi or not, my choice"

"I decide the clothes I wear"



Now Deepika Padukone has made video promoting Abu Dhabi tourism wearing Hijab.



What happened to "My Choice"? pic.twitter.com/y6bbIrqGYs October 7, 2025

On Hindu Traditions - "My body, My Choice"



But no problem in Wearing ‘Hijab’ for money



This is the reality of Fake Feminists like Deepika Padukone



They are no feminists ..they are just ‘Anti Hindus’ pic.twitter.com/7Uj5ojrGjs — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) October 7, 2025

The other side was equally vociferous. One X user shared her photographs in temples and said, "This is Deepika Padukone when she has gone to temples. She has always been respectful toward the culture of India. In the tourism commercial, she is wearing what is appropriate for that culture. You should be proud of someone who can go to any country and be respectful." A separate post said, "This gorgeous hijab gave a glamorous look to Deepika." Another mentioned, "Their respect for Arab cultures and her wearing the hijab increases my love for her."

This is Deepika Padukone when she has gone to temples. She has always been respectful toward the culture of India.



In the tourism commercial she is wearing what is appropriate for that culture. You should be proud of someone who can go to any country and be respectful. https://t.co/biIo9kCAnl pic.twitter.com/omjq9n0l0T — Tony (@AbelX0) October 8, 2025

Deepika Padukone found herself into controversy earlier this year also when she was reportedly dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Then, Vyjayanthi Movies announced that she will not be returning in the Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki 2898 AD sequel, questioning her commitments for the project.

READ | Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani