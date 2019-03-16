Deepika Padukone expresses her desire to join 'Avengers' gang, wants the superhero to be of Indian origin

Deepika Padukone, during a media interaction in the UK, spoke at length about her desire for being a part of the Avengers gang. She even specified that the female superhero should be of Indian origin.

Last year, in the month of May, it was reported that Deepika Padukone is likely to play the lead in the first female superhero franchise in Bollywood. The Mumbai Mirror report suggested that the costume for Deepika's character will be inspired by the Gal Gadot version of Wonder Woman. But soon after that, there was nothing reported on further new developments and seemed like the project is put on the backburner.

Recently, during an interaction with Metro UK, Deepika expressed her desire to be a part of the Avengers. She stated, "Yeah, of course. Why not? I mean I’d say Indian origin. So whether it’s Marvel or whether it’s Avengers, or you know, any of these iconic characters that we’ve seen in the cinema, I think it would be very interesting. And I think the world is ready for it to see one of these superheroes, one that originates from India. I believe it will happen soon. I know it will."

This is something which will definitely be worth the wait!

However, Deepika in her next film titled Chhapaak will be seen as an acid attack survivor. Talking about the project, Deepika said, "It’s a story inspired by the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It’s not a biopic it is inspired by her life and it’s directed by Meghna Gulzar, and we start filming next week."

The film stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead and it will also mark Deepika's debut as a producer in Bollywood.