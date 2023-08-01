Headlines

Railway cop shooting spree: Officials say motive unclear, read details of FIR against RPF constable Chetan Singh

Euphoria star Angus Cloud passes away at 25

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th Result to release soon, steps to check scores via DigiLocker

Section 144 in Haryana: Communal violence in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal; internet suspended after 2 dead

PM Modi to launch development projects in Pune today, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer, used social media during preparation, bagged AIR...

Weight loss tips: 10 vegetables to shed extra kilos

Motivational quotes by Sonu Sood

7 must-watch films of Taapsee Pannu on her birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

Euphoria star Angus Cloud passes away at 25

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Bollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone drops sizzling pic flaunting her abs in black and white bikini, Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika Padukone leaves fans and Ranveer Singh awestruck with her sizzling bikini photo.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:37 AM IST

Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Fighter. The actress recently surprised fans as she shared her sizzling picture in a bikini, leaving her husband, actor Ranveer Singh awestruck.

On Monday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and dropped a glamorous pic in a blue bikini flaunting her perfectly toned abs. The actress was seen candidly posing in a black and white bikini while someone else clicked her photo. The actress captioned the post, “once upon a time..not so long ago.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@deepikapadukone)

The actress left everyone stunned with her sultry photo. Many appreciated the actress’ hot looks and her style. Designer Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Anusha Dandekar, and Bipasha Basu praised the actress and commented fire emojis, however, what caught fans' attention was Ranveer Singh’s comment. The actor wrote, “A warming would’ve been nice.” 

Fans were also mesmerized by Deepika Padukone's pic and praised the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “too hot to handle.” another commented, “miss mam ate and left no crumbs.” Another comment read, “why so perfect.” Another fan wrote, “nobody was ready for this hotness.” 

Recently, Karan Johar held a special screening for his industry friends for his directorial comeback film Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. However, Deepika Padukone didn’t attend the screening. Recently, Ranveer and Deepika were seen watching the movie together and sharing the verdict of the actress about the movie, the actor shared a video wherein Deepika was seen grooving to the movie’s song What Jhumka and applauded the actor at the end of the video by saying, “nobody can do it like you.” 

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres next year. The actress also has Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Not only this, the actress will also be seen making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7.

Read Deepika Padukone drops unseen BTS pics from her Naatu Naatu speech at Oscars 2023, fans call her ‘pride of India’

 

