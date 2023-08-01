Deepika Padukone drops sizzling pic flaunting her abs in black and white bikini, Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika Padukone leaves fans and Ranveer Singh awestruck with her sizzling bikini photo.

Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Fighter. The actress recently surprised fans as she shared her sizzling picture in a bikini, leaving her husband, actor Ranveer Singh awestruck.

On Monday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and dropped a glamorous pic in a blue bikini flaunting her perfectly toned abs. The actress was seen candidly posing in a black and white bikini while someone else clicked her photo. The actress captioned the post, “once upon a time..not so long ago.”

The actress left everyone stunned with her sultry photo. Many appreciated the actress’ hot looks and her style. Designer Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Anusha Dandekar, and Bipasha Basu praised the actress and commented fire emojis, however, what caught fans' attention was Ranveer Singh’s comment. The actor wrote, “A warming would’ve been nice.”

Fans were also mesmerized by Deepika Padukone's pic and praised the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “too hot to handle.” another commented, “miss mam ate and left no crumbs.” Another comment read, “why so perfect.” Another fan wrote, “nobody was ready for this hotness.”

Recently, Karan Johar held a special screening for his industry friends for his directorial comeback film Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. However, Deepika Padukone didn’t attend the screening. Recently, Ranveer and Deepika were seen watching the movie together and sharing the verdict of the actress about the movie, the actor shared a video wherein Deepika was seen grooving to the movie’s song What Jhumka and applauded the actor at the end of the video by saying, “nobody can do it like you.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres next year. The actress also has Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Not only this, the actress will also be seen making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7.

