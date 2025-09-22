Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt from new order

Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for CPEC 2 project, calls it last opportunity from China

DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi

BIG SHOCK to Jacqueline Fernandez, Kick actress fails to get relief from Supreme Court in money laundering case

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2: Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu react to actress' removal from Prabhas-starrer, 5-hour shift, double-salary demands

SHOCKING! 13-year-old Afghani boy sneaks into flight’s landing gear, travels from Kabul to Delhi, he revealed...

Delhi NCR to get another expressway, to connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar Airport; check details

Hurricane Gabrielle: Storm intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane; analysts express concerns

Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October? Here's what we know so far

Marco actor Unni Mukundan in trouble a day after confirming to star in PM Narendra Modi biopic, court summons him in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt from new order

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt

Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for CPEC 2 project, calls it last opportunity from China

Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for

DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi

DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2: Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu react to actress' removal from Prabhas-starrer, 5-hour shift, double-salary demands

Deepika Padukone's recent big loss has become the hottest topic in the Indian cinema. Actresses Tabu and Bhumi Pednekar have reacted to Deepika's removal from Kalki 2898 AD Part II.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 11:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2: Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu react to actress' removal from Prabhas-starrer, 5-hour shift, double-salary demands
Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Padukone, Tabu
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Deepika Padukone suffered a jolt after she was dropped from the mega sci-fi actioner Kalki Part 2. The producers cited a 'commitment issue', and it shocked cinephiles and industry insiders. For the unversed, this is the second major project from which Deepika was removed due to her questionable professionalism. Earlier, she was ousted from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit (another Prabhas-starrer). 

Actresses reacted to Deepika Padukone's ouster from Kalki Part 2

Hours after the production house broke the news with their official statement, reports started coming in that to star in Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas-starrer, Deepika demanded a 25% hike in fees, with only a 7-hour shift, and accommodating her huge entourage of 30 people. Amid the controversy, Bhumi Pednekar and Tabu have reacted to the news. 

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress reacted to a social media post of the news report informing about Deepika Padukone’s removal from Nag Ashwin's film due to her high demands. Soon after the Telugu news portal The Aakashavaani shared the news on their Instagram, Bhumi reacted to the news by 'liking' the post. 

image

Similarly, Tabu also ‘liked’ a reel titled, ‘Reason Why Deepika Padukone Got Kicked Out From Kalki And Spirit’. The video included Aamir Khan’s clip from Komal Nahta's interview, explaining how producers are not responsible for paying the actors’ entourage.

image

After losing Kalki 2, Deepika went back to...

A day after the Kalki 2 news, Deepika shared an Instagram post, announcing to co-star with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King. Deepika Padukone captioned the photo saying, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together. #king #day1."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shardiya Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR
Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR
October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath puja, Bhai dooj and other festivals
October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, more
Aamir Khan will work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only if this condition is met: 'I think we three are...'
Aamir Khan will work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only if...
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE
Donald Trump administration set to make another BIG announcement on..., US President says,' we can't let people...'
Donald Trump administration set to make another BIG announcement on...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE