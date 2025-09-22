Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2: Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu react to actress' removal from Prabhas-starrer, 5-hour shift, double-salary demands

Deepika Padukone's recent big loss has become the hottest topic in the Indian cinema. Actresses Tabu and Bhumi Pednekar have reacted to Deepika's removal from Kalki 2898 AD Part II.

Deepika Padukone suffered a jolt after she was dropped from the mega sci-fi actioner Kalki Part 2. The producers cited a 'commitment issue', and it shocked cinephiles and industry insiders. For the unversed, this is the second major project from which Deepika was removed due to her questionable professionalism. Earlier, she was ousted from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit (another Prabhas-starrer).

Actresses reacted to Deepika Padukone's ouster from Kalki Part 2

Hours after the production house broke the news with their official statement, reports started coming in that to star in Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas-starrer, Deepika demanded a 25% hike in fees, with only a 7-hour shift, and accommodating her huge entourage of 30 people. Amid the controversy, Bhumi Pednekar and Tabu have reacted to the news.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress reacted to a social media post of the news report informing about Deepika Padukone’s removal from Nag Ashwin's film due to her high demands. Soon after the Telugu news portal The Aakashavaani shared the news on their Instagram, Bhumi reacted to the news by 'liking' the post.

Similarly, Tabu also ‘liked’ a reel titled, ‘Reason Why Deepika Padukone Got Kicked Out From Kalki And Spirit’. The video included Aamir Khan’s clip from Komal Nahta's interview, explaining how producers are not responsible for paying the actors’ entourage.

After losing Kalki 2, Deepika went back to...

A day after the Kalki 2 news, Deepika shared an Instagram post, announcing to co-star with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King. Deepika Padukone captioned the photo saying, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together. #king #day1."