Deepika Padukone's doppelganger takes internet by storm, netizens say 'hope Ranveer doesn't come across your profile'

Rijuta Ghosh Deb-Deepika Padukone/Instagram

We have seen celebrity lookalikes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif on the internet and now the netizens have unearthed the doppelganger of Deepika Padukone. Rijuta Ghosh Deb is a digital content creator whose photos are now going viral across the internet as she looks similar to the Tamasha actress.

Instagram users have flooded her pictures with hilarious comments with some even tagging Deepika herself below her post. One Instagram user wrote, "Suddenly seeing this post I thought u were Deepika Padukone", while another commented, "Absolutely stunning.. you have a glimpse of Deepika Padukone".

One comment with the mention of Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh has caught the attention of many netizens as it reads, "I thought on first glance, you're Deepika Padukone (eyes filled with heart emoji) I hope Baba (Ranveer Singh) doesn't come across your profile someday (laughing emoji)".



READ | Deepika Padukone's hilarious reaction to a fan shouting 'we love you' will leave you in splits

Check out the pictures and see how much Rijuta resembles Deepika

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actioner is being directed by Siddharth Anand for Yash Raj Productions and is slated to release on January 25, 2023. It is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood as it marks the return of SRK to the big screen after his last release Zero in 2018.

She will also be seen in the aerial actioner Fighter in which she is paired opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time in her career. Scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 28, 2023, it is also being directed by Siddharth Anand and will mark his debut as the producer under his banner named Marflix.

Apart from these two biggies, the Piku actress also has Nag Ashwin's big-budget science fiction film, tentatively titled Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. And she will be pairing again with Big B in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern which starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles.