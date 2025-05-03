On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. Reports state that the actress might next make an appearance in King with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone made her grand Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and over the years, has established herself as one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. While many remember Deepika Padukone for her debut role, only some people are aware that Deepika Padukone first made an appearance onscreen in Himesh Reshammiya’s Naam Hai Tera music video. In a recent interview, Mika Singh not only reminded the audience of Deepika Padukone's presence in Naam Hai Tera but also opined that the actress doesn’t give Himesh Reshammiya his due credit for launching her.

Mika Singh said on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, "Deepika doesn’t like to admit it, but she should. More newcomers will learn from her on how to grow in the industry."

Interestingly, in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, when Himesh Reshammiya was asked about launching Deepika Padukone, he said, "We launched many other girls, but they didn’t become Deepika Padukone. So, the whole credit goes to her. She starred in the music video of Naam Hai Tera, and she was a star from day one. She was fantastic. Her dedication, hard work, and screen presence were good even back then."

Deepika Padukone has often spoken about her appearance in the Naam Hai Tera music video. When she came to the reality show Indian Idol, where Himesh Reshammiya was a judge, Deepika Padukone had credited him for teaching her how to shoot and face the camera. "I knew nothing about shooting when I was shortlisted for the music video. I never went to a film set or knew how music videos are shot. Whatever I am doing today, I have learned it while filming the music video. Thank you, sir, for giving me this opportunity. You had faith in me when nobody else did."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. Reports state that the actress might next make an appearance in King with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.

READ | Union Minister Ramdas Athawale backs Pratik Gandhi, Patralekha starrer Phule, calls for nationwide tax exemption