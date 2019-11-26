Deepika Padukone declares Alia Bhatt is getting married, only to see Vijay Devarakonda's reaction

On Monday, one of the interesting interviews hit the Internet and it had stars from Bollywood and down South coming together for the first time. Yes, we are talking about Film Companion roundtable discussion which included Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Devarakonda and Parvathy Thiruvothu. During the interview, these stars spoke about Arjun Reddy-Kabir Singh debate, the portrayal of women in films, their process as an actor and more.

During one of the segments, Vijay D shared about having crushes on Deepika and Alia. He stated, "Without shame, a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes. I've been in love with some of them like these two (Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but."

Soon Deepika quipped, "She (Alia) is getting married." To which Alia replied, "Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?"

DP immediately corrected herself before it became a headline. She said, "Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his reaction."

A few weeks back, a fake wedding card of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia started making the rounds. When Alia was asked about it, she replied, "Udti udti khabar hai aur woh udti hee rahegi (It is a rumour and it will stay as one)."

At MAMI festival, when Ranbir's cousin and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about his marriage with Alia, she had said, "I’ll be the happiest girl in the world."

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for more than a year now.