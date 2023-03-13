Deepika Padukone debuts new neck tattoo in black off-shoulder gown at Oscars 2023, know what it signifies

Deepika Padukone/Instagram

This is a very special year for India as not one but three Indian films have bagged nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. Deepika Padukone also made India proud as she got selected as a presenter at the Oscars. She choose to wear a black gown and her confidence did the rest of the work. The elegant gown was definitely eye catcher but what stole the show was Deepika’s neck tattoo.

On Monday, Deepika Padukone posted her look from the Oscars on her Instagram. She posted a couple of photos with some close-ups too. The actress could be seen wearing a black Louis Vitton off-shoulder gown and for a more classy and elegant look, the actress went for a sleek hairstyle and added a yellow diamond gracing her look with nude makeup making it look subtle yet beautiful. The actress also posted a close-up picture and her tattoo was the highlight in that picture. The actress has recently started her very own self-care brand 82°E and got it tattooed on her neck.

The Pathaan actress who stunned in the black gown at the Oscars also introduced Naatu Naatu on the stage. While introducing the song that is nominated in the category of Best Original Song the actress said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu, and illustrating the Indian colonial rule, it has earned millions of views on Youtube and TikTok with people dancing to the song in theatres all around the world it is also the first ever Indian song, from an Indian production house nominated for an Oscar.” Her elegance was a show stealer and the audience couldn’t stop hooting.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer Pathaan which has crossed 1000 cr worldwide. The actress will be next seen in Project K starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani and helmed by Nag Ashwin.

