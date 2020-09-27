Deepika Padukone shed tears thrice during NCB 'WhatsApp group chat' probe: Report

Deepika Padukone, who had appeared before NCB on Saturday, September 26, 2020, had admitted to being part of the famous WhatsApp group, where 'D' asked 'K' about 'maal'. She was probed along with her manager Karishma Prakash.

We had received information that Deepika accepted being part of the group, but has maintained silence on drugs issue. The information came a day after Karishma reportedly accepted Deepika was admin of the group.

According to the latest report by India Today, Deepika cried thrice during her probe. It is to be noted that news reports stated that Ranveer Singh was going to be part of the interrogation because Deepika has 'anxiety attacks'. However, NCB declined the news, and Ranveer eventually did not accompany Deepika.

An NCB source had said that Deepika was asked to identify the mobile number in the alleged chat with her former manager Karishma Prakash. She was also asked if she sent those messages or someone on her behalf sent the alleged messages enquiring about "maal" from Karishma.

The sources said that the NCB ask probed Deepika, who is the daughter of badminton icon Prakash Padukone, if she used to consume drugs, if yes, from where she used to procure them and who made the payment for the drugs.

The NCB further asked her if she was procuring the drugs for her personal consumption or for someone else and since when she has been using these substances and who all were the persons who provided her these drugs. She was also asked for how long she has known Karishma and Sushant`s former talent manager Jaya Saha, who worked with Kwan Talent Management Agency.

NCB is now trying to find a bigger drug peddler who supplied substances to Bollywood celebrities. Meanwhile, Deepika, Karishma, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor's statements will be presented in court today.

(With inputs from IANS)