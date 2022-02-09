Deepika Padukone compares Ranveer Singh to cheerleader, explains how different he is from her family

Ranveer Singh is popular for his maddening energy, and Deepika Padukone describes it perfectly. Read on.

We all know what a force Ranveer Singh is. He can literally light up any dull moment like a firecracker. His maddening energy makes him different and charming from others. Well, his wife and talented actress Deepika Padukone described him in a perfect manner, and we all have to agree with it.

Padukone who'll soon be coming with her romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' has compared Singh's energy to a cheerleader. While having a conversation with Indian Express Deepika revealed that she has a cheerleader in Ranveer. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress further asserted that she is able to make bolder choices, as she feels the same. However, Deepika accepted that she is less expressive than him. The actress added that Ranveer is able to articulate it nicely, and that's what makes him a tactile person. The actress even said that Ranveer expresses himself openly, likes to hug and kiss.

Deepika said that she. her family and Ranveer are totally different. The 'Race 2' actress further added, that although her family is senstive and emotional, they find it difficult to express it.

When the actress was quipped about her hubby favourite film, she choose 'Band Baaja Baaraat' over 'Lootera,' 'Padmavat,' 'Gully Boy,' and recent release '83,' and said, "I would say 'Band Baaja Baaraat.' I have seen 'Lootera, 'Gully Boy,' and all of his other films. She asserted that even though 'Gully Boy' is an all-time favourite performance of Singh, right now if she has to say, it would be 'Band Baaja Baaraat". ”

Deepika and Ranveer have shared screens in 'Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,' 'Padmavat,' '83,' but still, she prefers Ranveer's debut film as she feels that there was a certain rawness and innocence in that performance that trumps all of the other films he has done.

'Gehraiyaan' stars Deepika with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhariya Karwa in primary roles.