Deepika Padukone compares Ranveer Singh to cheerleader, explains how different he is from her family

Headlines

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Super 4 clash

DNA TV Show: Jammu-Kashmir encounter exposes Pakistan’s hidden terrorism conspiracy

Ashwin praises KL Rahul's remarkable comeback and middle-order mastery in Asia Cup 2023

‘The responsibility does not lie on my shoulder': Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Super 4 clash against India

Jawan actress Nayanthara launches new skincare line 9SKIN

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ashwin praises KL Rahul's remarkable comeback and middle-order mastery in Asia Cup 2023

‘The responsibility does not lie on my shoulder': Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Super 4 clash against India

Jawan actress Nayanthara launches new skincare line 9SKIN

8 most expensive television shows 

10 gluten-free foods to add in your diet

6 times Tamannaah Bhatia left her fans mesmerised with viral photos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer: Jason Momoa battles Black Manta, Amber Heard gets blink-and-you-miss-it appearance

Deepika Padukone calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘lucky charm’, opens up on her equation with him: ‘I am one of the few people he…’

Bigg Boss 17 promo: Salman Khan announces new season of reality show, hints about theme in different looks- Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone compares Ranveer Singh to cheerleader, explains how different he is from her family

Ranveer Singh is popular for his maddening energy, and Deepika Padukone describes it perfectly. Read on.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 09, 2022, 09:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We all know what a force Ranveer Singh is. He can literally light up any dull moment like a firecracker. His maddening energy makes him different and charming from others. Well, his wife and talented actress Deepika Padukone described him in a perfect manner, and we all have to agree with it. 

Padukone who'll soon be coming with her romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' has compared Singh's energy to a cheerleader. While having a conversation with Indian Express Deepika revealed that she has a cheerleader in Ranveer. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress further asserted that she is able to make bolder choices, as she feels the same. However, Deepika accepted that she is less expressive than him. The actress added that Ranveer is able to articulate it nicely, and that's what makes him a tactile person. The actress even said that Ranveer expresses himself openly, likes to hug and kiss. 

Deepika said that she. her family and Ranveer are totally different. The 'Race 2' actress further added, that although her family is senstive and emotional, they find it difficult to express it. 

When the actress was quipped about her hubby favourite film, she choose 'Band Baaja Baaraat' over 'Lootera,' 'Padmavat,' 'Gully Boy,' and recent release '83,' and said, "I would say 'Band Baaja Baaraat.' I have seen 'Lootera, 'Gully Boy,' and all of his other films. She asserted that even though 'Gully Boy' is an all-time favourite performance of Singh, right now if she has to say, it would be 'Band Baaja Baaraat". ”

Deepika and Ranveer have shared screens in 'Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,' 'Padmavat,' '83,' but still, she prefers Ranveer's debut film as she feels that there was a certain rawness and innocence in that performance that trumps all of the other films he has done.

'Gehraiyaan' stars Deepika with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhariya Karwa in primary roles. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 17,399 on Flipkart after Rs 32,600 off, discontinued after iPhone 15 launch

    Vivek Agnihotri fumes at media for not naming The Vaccine War in list of most-awaited films: 'It's like we don't exist'

    Thief attempting tractor heist gets dose of 'instant karma' as vehicle rolls over him, video goes viral

    Jawan box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film sees first major drop, still soars past Rs 300 crore in India

    Two LeT terrorists 'encircled' by J-K Police in Anantnag

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

    Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE