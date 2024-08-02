Deepika Padukone celebrates Kalki 2898 AD success, interacts with fans on virtual call, they call her 'queen for reason'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone celebrates Kalki 2898 AD success, interacts with fans on virtual call, they call her 'queen for reason'

Deepika Padukone decided to celebrate the success of her recent releases with her fans, and her admirers can't stop admiring her pregnancy glow.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 06:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deepika Padukone celebrates Kalki 2898 AD success, interacts with fans on virtual call, they call her 'queen for reason'
Deepika Padukone
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Deepika Padukone decided to celebrate the phenomenal success of Kalki 2898 AD with fans. Mom-to-be Deepika recently took out time to connect virtually with her fans and express gratitude for their support that made her films a success. Donning a denim jacket at her casual-chic best, Deepika was beaming with joy and her group of fans couldn’t hold back but gush. The pregnancy glow on DP's face made her look enchanting. 

During the virtual interaction with her fans, Deepika took queries from her fans, and answered the questions of her ‘Crazens’. The fans were quick to congratulate their ‘Queen’ for bringing them back-to-back films that have been massive successes. They instantly took to their social media handles to share their delightful experience. 

A fan applauded Deepika for being 'rare', "The way you treat your fans says a LOT about yourself, I have seen celebs not giving a damn about their fans, but DP is rare, she has always treated her fans like a part of her family, not just today but many times before too, PROUD Crazen." Another netizen wrote, "Thank you so much @deepikapadukone for devoting your precious time to chat with us, crazens! You're the best. Lots of love always." One of the netizens wrote, "Had the best day of our life with you @deepikapadukone today. Thank you for taking your time to have a chat with us. Your army will forever be by your side and love you." 

About Deepika Padukone recent successes

From 2023-2024, Deepika Padukone delivered two Rs 1000-crore grossers (Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD). If you will consider Deepika Padukone's extended cameo in Jawan, then has three Rs 1000-crore grossers. As Sacnilk reported, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed Rs 1029 crores worldwide. 

Read: Hours after Aishwarya Rai's return to India, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic social media post on 'deep emotion'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who fell in love with a Maharaja at 17, dated Ratan Tata, then got married but still lives alone, she is..

Meet actress who fell in love with a Maharaja at 17, dated Ratan Tata, then got married but still lives alone, she is..

Assassination of Haniyeh Spurs Promised Backlash

Assassination of Haniyeh Spurs Promised Backlash

Citadel Honey Bunny teaser: Varun Dhawan, Samanth Ruth Prabhu are fierce spies on thrilling journey of survival

Citadel Honey Bunny teaser: Varun Dhawan, Samanth Ruth Prabhu are fierce spies on thrilling journey of survival

US Presidential Elections: Kamala Harris gains on Donald Trump in 6 of 7 swing states

US Presidential Elections: Kamala Harris gains on Donald Trump in 6 of 7 swing states

Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan invite 'stree aur purush' for their 'hilarious' Sach Ka Saamna, fans react

Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan invite 'stree aur purush' for their 'hilarious' Sach Ka Saamna, fans react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement