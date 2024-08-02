Deepika Padukone celebrates Kalki 2898 AD success, interacts with fans on virtual call, they call her 'queen for reason'

Deepika Padukone decided to celebrate the success of her recent releases with her fans, and her admirers can't stop admiring her pregnancy glow.

Deepika Padukone decided to celebrate the phenomenal success of Kalki 2898 AD with fans. Mom-to-be Deepika recently took out time to connect virtually with her fans and express gratitude for their support that made her films a success. Donning a denim jacket at her casual-chic best, Deepika was beaming with joy and her group of fans couldn’t hold back but gush. The pregnancy glow on DP's face made her look enchanting.

During the virtual interaction with her fans, Deepika took queries from her fans, and answered the questions of her ‘Crazens’. The fans were quick to congratulate their ‘Queen’ for bringing them back-to-back films that have been massive successes. They instantly took to their social media handles to share their delightful experience.

The way you treat your fans says a LOT about yourself,I have seen celebs not giving a damn about their fans, but DP is rare,she has always treated her fans like a part of her family,not just today but many a times before too,PROUD Crazen @deepikapadukone ILY #DeepikaPadukone — Nabz | Maasi era | (@nabzwanderer) August 1, 2024

Thank you so much @deepikapadukone for devoting your precious time to chat with us, crazens! You're the best. Lots of love always pic.twitter.com/Z9OHZGjrJp — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) August 1, 2024

So grateful for today

Thank you Deepika for giving us your time and having a beautiful chat with us . God bless you

We crazens love you so much



( i still can't process she took my name ) pic.twitter.com/IArYhjB92G — Maasi Era (@Deepika_kingdom) August 1, 2024

Pookiest pookie..



The sweetest, gentlest, cutest with the most beautiful smile and soul!



May you always be happy, healthy and and at peace our sunshine. pic.twitter.com/XOt36bkxBQ — Banno (@BannoReBanno) August 1, 2024

A fan applauded Deepika for being 'rare', "The way you treat your fans says a LOT about yourself, I have seen celebs not giving a damn about their fans, but DP is rare, she has always treated her fans like a part of her family, not just today but many times before too, PROUD Crazen." Another netizen wrote, "Thank you so much @deepikapadukone for devoting your precious time to chat with us, crazens! You're the best. Lots of love always." One of the netizens wrote, "Had the best day of our life with you @deepikapadukone today. Thank you for taking your time to have a chat with us. Your army will forever be by your side and love you."

About Deepika Padukone recent successes

From 2023-2024, Deepika Padukone delivered two Rs 1000-crore grossers (Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD). If you will consider Deepika Padukone's extended cameo in Jawan, then has three Rs 1000-crore grossers. As Sacnilk reported, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed Rs 1029 crores worldwide.

