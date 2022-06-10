Deepika Padukone seeks blessings at Tirupati temple on her father Prakash Padukone's birthday

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone celebrated her father Prakash Padukone's birthday by seeking the blessing of the lord, as she visited Tirupati Balaji temple with her family. Deepika arrived in Andhra Pradesh with her family on Friday, and she was spotted visiting the monumental temple with her parents and sister Alisha Padukone.

Deepika was looking elegant in a saree, and the pictures of her visit has already spread like a wildfire. Well, this is their family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years, and Deepika never misses it at any cost. The Om Shanti Om actress and her husband Ranveer Singh also celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary by visiting the temple.

Deepika is a family-loving person, and she makes sure to prioritise her people over work. A source closer to the actress added that after making India proud at Cannes, she has taken some time off for this ritual. "After a choc-o-bloc few days, Deepika, will take some time off to unwind with her family, celebrate her father’s birthday and seek blessings together in Tirupati." For the unversed, Padukone was the jury member of the 75th International Cannes film festival. During the inaugural event, iconic folk-singer composer Mame Khan requested Deepika Padukone, a happens to be a jury member of the film festival, to dance to his song. Deepika agreed to it and asked the other ladies to join her. So, Urvashi held Deepika's hand, and Tamannaah joined them with Pooja on Khan's vocals. Union Cabinet Minister, Anurag Thakur shared the video, which instantly went viral.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan, and she will next be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from Pathaan, Deepika will also share the screen in another actioner, Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan.