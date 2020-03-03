Deepika Padukone cancels trip to France for Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus epidemic

Deepika Padukone was all set to attend the prestigious Paris Fashion Week in the coming days. She has been associated with a global luxury brand Louis Vuitton and was invited by them to attend the event. However, the actor has called off her trip due to the global coronavirus outbreak. The fashion week is being held till March 3, 2020, that is, today, but Deepika decided not to risk it.

Talking about the same, Deepika's official spokesperson released a statement which read as "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton`s FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in '83 as Romi Dev. '83 traces Kapil Dev's captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer Singh will essay Kapil's role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

DP will also be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, The Intern. It also stars Rishi Kapoor and is slated to release in 2021.

Moreover, Deepika will also be co-producing and starring in and as Draupadi in the upcoming mythological film. The actor is eyeing for Diwali 2021 release for the same.

She is also playing one of the leads in Shakun Batra's upcoming directorial co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.