Deepika Padukone BREAKS silence on Kalki 2898 AD 2 exit, confirms next project, shares photo holding...: 'I couldn't...'

Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she has officially begun filming for King, her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Giving fans a glimpse into her first day of shoot, Deepika Padukone shared a candid photo on Instagram, holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand.

Deepika Padukone has been under scrutiny ever since the makers of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD announced that they have removed the actress from starring in the film's sequel, citing 'commitment' issues. While Deepika Padukone has remained mum regarding the negative publicity she has received, on Saturday, she finally broke her silence on the matter, confirming that she has something just as exciting in the works.

Deepika Padukone finally breaks her silence on Kalki 2898 AD 2 exit

Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she has officially begun filming for King, her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Giving fans a glimpse into her first day of shoot, Deepika Padukone shared a candid photo on Instagram, holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand. Along with it, she shared a heartfelt caption about what she learned from King Khan ever since she made her debut with him in Om Shanti Om.

Deepika Padukone captioned the photo saying, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together. #king #day1."

Why was Deepika Padukone removed from Kalki 2898 AD 2?

Deepika Padukone's latest post is more telling because it comes just days after she was officially dropped from another major film, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Vyjayanthi Movies took to its X account on Thursday to make the announcement, mentioning that they decided to part ways with Deepika Padukone after "careful consideration."

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the statement read.