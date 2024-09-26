Deepika Padukone bonds with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; pic goes viral

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan not only share a great bond onscreen but also off-screen. The two have given several blockbusters together and often seen partying together. Now, a photo of Deepika bonding with Chris Martin at Shah Rukh's house is going viral on social media.

The viral pictures show Coldplay's Chris Martin, dressed casually in a turquoise t-shirt, bonding with Deepika Padukone. An Instagram user shared the photo and it sparked widespread interest on social media as fans recalled the band’s previous visit to India during the Global Citizen Festival in 2016. That year, Coldplay’s performance was one of the event’s highlights, and the exclusive after-party at SRK’s Mannat saw Bollywood’s biggest stars mingling with the British rock legends.

This photo went viral as Coldplay is set to return to India after 9 years in 2025. The rock band is set to perform a three-date concert in 2025 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. The tickets of the concert went live recently on BookMyShow and got sold out in seconds. The Their Music of the Spheres tour, scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, is set to be one of the biggest musical events of the year. It will be interesting to see if Shah Rukh Khan will host Coldplay again at his house, Mannat, for an after-party.

Karan Johar, filmmaker and close friend of SRK, couldn’t resist joining the conversation about the ticket frenzy. In a playful post on Instagram, he humorously remarked, "Dear privilege, I love that Coldplay and the mini Kelly always keep you grounded... you can't get everything you want, my darling… Lots of love… Frugal.” His light-hearted comment mirrors the sentiments of many fans who struggled to get their hands on tickets.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who recently embraced motherhood by welcoming her newborn daughter, is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. It is scheduled to be released in theatres this Diwali. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in the movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan.

