Deepika Padukone’s biggest flop collected only Rs 8 crore, director has no hits since then, suffered loss of…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet singer who began career in nightclub, has no training, still sings in 17 Indian, 8 foreign languages, is now...

What is Katchatheevu island row between India and Sri Lanka? Why it has resurfaced before Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

Indian government issues advisory on CCTV security, asks ministries to avoid brands…

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check voting date, key candidates and other important details

Shakira calls Margot Robbie’s Barbie ‘emasculating’, said her sons hated it: 'We can do it without losing femininity'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet singer who began career in nightclub, has no training, still sings in 17 Indian, 8 foreign languages, is now...

What is Katchatheevu island row between India and Sri Lanka? Why it has resurfaced before Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

Indian government issues advisory on CCTV security, asks ministries to avoid brands…

Summer Tips: How to prevent acne

This place on Earth is called 'door to hell,' know why

8 easy exercises for healthy transformation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet singer who began career in nightclub, has no training, still sings in 17 Indian, 8 foreign languages, is now...

Deepika Padukone’s biggest flop collected only Rs 8 crore, director has no hits since then, suffered loss of…

Meet SRK's son Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend who has worked with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, she is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone’s biggest flop collected only Rs 8 crore, director has no hits since then, suffered loss of…

Deepika Padukone's biggest flop collected only Rs 8 crore, impacted the career of director.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 02:09 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Deepika Padukone's biggest flop
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and became a star overnight. Since then the actress has given several hits and blockbusters. However, today we'll tell you about one of her biggest flops which collected only Rs 8 crore at the box office. 
 
The film that we are talking about also starred a star kid and was made by a director who had given several hits. However, despite the star power, the film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. It is none other than Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. 
 
Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, who gave hits like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey starred Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sikandar Kher, and was based it was based on Manini Chatterjee's Do and Die, an account of the 1930 Chittagong armoury raid. Made in Rs 45 crore, the film failed miserably at the box office and collected only Rs 8 crore at the box office worldwide. 
 
Interestingly, according to reports, Deepika Padukone wasn't even the first choice for the film. Ashutosh first approached Asin, who rejected the role due to several commitments. The makers suffered a loss of Rs 37 crore and though Deepika Padukone has given a number of flops like Finding Fanny, Chandani Chowk To China, Karthik Calling Karthik, Aarakshan, Chapaak, and more, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey turned out to be her biggest flop ever. 
 
The film not only impacted the makers, but also the career of the director. After the film, the director didn't make any movie for six years, and later when he made a comeback with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Panipat, the film flopped miserably at the box office and since then the director hasn't made any film.
 
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has an interesting lineup of movies this year. She will be seen playing a cop in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore and also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan along with others and is scheduled to release this year. 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bhilwara constituency Rajasthan Lok Sabha election 2024: Know important dates, candidates, previous result and more

Kannauj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who quit films at peak of career, was beaten, tortured by husband for 30 years, is now...

Delhi Excise Policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15

Meet lesser-known niece of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she is married to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement