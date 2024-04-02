Deepika Padukone’s biggest flop collected only Rs 8 crore, director has no hits since then, suffered loss of…

Deepika Padukone's biggest flop collected only Rs 8 crore, impacted the career of director.

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and became a star overnight. Since then the actress has given several hits and blockbusters. However, today we'll tell you about one of her biggest flops which collected only Rs 8 crore at the box office.

The film that we are talking about also starred a star kid and was made by a director who had given several hits. However, despite the star power, the film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. It is none other than Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, who gave hits like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey starred Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sikandar Kher, and was based it was based on Manini Chatterjee's Do and Die, an account of the 1930 Chittagong armoury raid. Made in Rs 45 crore, the film failed miserably at the box office and collected only Rs 8 crore at the box office worldwide.

Interestingly, according to reports, Deepika Padukone wasn't even the first choice for the film. Ashutosh first approached Asin, who rejected the role due to several commitments. The makers suffered a loss of Rs 37 crore and though Deepika Padukone has given a number of flops like Finding Fanny, Chandani Chowk To China, Karthik Calling Karthik, Aarakshan, Chapaak, and more, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey turned out to be her biggest flop ever.

The film not only impacted the makers, but also the career of the director. After the film, the director didn't make any movie for six years, and later when he made a comeback with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Panipat, the film flopped miserably at the box office and since then the director hasn't made any film.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has an interesting lineup of movies this year. She will be seen playing a cop in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore and also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan along with others and is scheduled to release this year.