Deepika Padukone is all set to surpass her husband Ranveer Singh's paycheck, as she will be getting Rs 20 crore for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Prabhas-starrer Spirit.

Deepika Padukone is all set to surpass her husband, Ranveer Singh. As per the reports, Pathaan actress is set to earn the biggest salary of her career with her next film, the much-awaited Spirit. According to recent buzz, she will be paid a massive Rs 20 crore, which is even more than what her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, has been charging lately. Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and hasn’t officially announced any new film since giving birth to her daughter, Dua. However, rumours suggest that she may reunite with Prabhas in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming project, Spirit.

Though the news isn’t confirmed yet, but India Today Digital has reported that Deepika is charging Rs 20 crore for this movie. If this turn true, then it would mark the highest payment she has received for a film so far.

Previously, Pinkvilla quoted a source stating, "Initially, Spirit was to begin by the end of 2024 and hence, Deepika had turned down the offer, as the timelines were not matching due to her pregnancy. However, with a delay in schedule, Vanga went back to Deepika with a revised shooting timeline, and the actress has now agreed to come on board Spirit."

The source also revealed that Deepika was impressed by how her character was written. The role stood out to her because of its depth and layers, especially since it’s a female lead in a Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. She reportedly found the story compelling and is excited to work with the director for the first time.

As per the reports, Spirit is currently in its final writing stages, and filming is expected to begin in October. Originally, the shoot was scheduled for January, but it got pushed back due to an injury Prabhas suffered while working on another film, Fauji. The film is being produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures and is expected to hit theatres in 2027. Apart from Spirit, Deepika will also be seen with Prabhas in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.