Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua on her first birthday: 'My love language…'

On Dua’s first birthday, Deepika decided to make the day even more special with a personal touch. She baked a cake herself and shared a heartwarming post on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating a special milestone in their lives — their daughter Dua’s first birthday. The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy, welcomed their baby girl in September 2024. Since becoming parents, the two have often expressed how life has changed beautifully for them.

On Dua’s first birthday, Deepika decided to make the day even more special with a personal touch. She baked a cake herself and shared a heartwarming post on social media. Along with a picture of the cake, the actress wrote, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday!”

They took to Instagram on September 8,2024 to officially announce the arrival and wrote: “ “Welcome baby girl 8.9.2024… Deepika and Ranveer.” It was in February 2024, when Deepika and Ranveer, fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans, announced that they are set to become parents. The actress was said to be in her second trimester in February.

They took to Instagram to share a post announcing their pregnancy. The post read: "September 2024”. with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram, and five years later on Koffee With Karan,they shared a glimpse of their wedding video.

The couple revealed took to Instagram to reveal that their daughter has been named Dua on November 1, 2024. They said that the word "Dua" means "a prayer" and means that their daughter is the "Answer to our Prayers".

Deepika and Ranveer fell in love on the sets of “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” in 2013. In October 2018, the couple announced their impending marriage. The following month, they married in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

The actress was last seen onscreen in the 2024 film “Singham Again” directed by Rohit Shetty. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

(With inputs from IANS)