Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravichandran Ashwin to join BBL after going unsold in ILT20 auction? Veteran spinner decides future path

'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG remark

Deepika Padukone appointed first Mental Health ambassador by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ranveer Singh reacts

Salman Khan mourns the death of his Tiger 3 co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman: 'Rest in peace'

Sanju Samson-Rajasthan Royals split on the cards? CSK, KKR eye blockbuster move ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Several dead, many missing after blast at explosives firm in US' Tennessee

Pilots' body issues BIG warning after malfunction on Air India flights: 'Ground all...'

Watch: Mumbai turns into madness as Rohit Sharma hits nets at Shivaji Park; Abhishek Nayar says 'Usko lagna nahi chahiye'

IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG remark

'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Amit Shah's BIG remark

Ravichandran Ashwin to join BBL after going unsold in ILT20 auction? Veteran spinner decides future path

Ravichandran Ashwin to join BBL after going unsold in ILT20 auction?

Deepika Padukone appointed first Mental Health ambassador by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika appointed first Mental Health ambassador, Ranveer reacts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Deepika Padukone appointed first Mental Health ambassador by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika has been a strong advocate for mental health for years. She first spoke about her own battle with depression nearly a decade ago, breaking the silence around an issue that was often considered a taboo in the industry back then.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 11:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Deepika Padukone appointed first Mental Health ambassador by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ranveer Singh reacts
Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Deepika Padukone, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10th, announced that she has been appointed as the first Mental Health ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. She shared a picture where she was seen with JP Nadda and Punya Salila Srivastava. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, reacted in the comment section, writing, 'So proud of you,' with a heart emoticon. 

In the caption, Deepika wrote, "On World Mental Health Day, I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's first-ever Mental Health Ambassador. Led by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our nation has taken meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health. Through my own journey and the work we have done over the past decade, I have seen how much is possible when we come together to build a mentally healthy India. I look forward to working under the guidance of Sri JP Nadda to strengthen India's mental health framework further."

Deepika has been a strong advocate for mental health for years. She first spoke about her own battle with depression nearly a decade ago, breaking the silence around an issue that was often considered a taboo in the industry back then. She fought the mental health issue for years, especially after her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. The superstar actress has also founded the charitable trust named Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan-starrer Siddharth Anand's King and in Allu Arjun's untitled film directed by Atlee.

READ | Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
L, L, L, L, L, L, W: Shubman Gill wins first-ever Toss as Test skipper, Gautam Gambhir's reaction goes viral
L, L, L, L, L, L, W: Shubman Gill wins first-ever Toss as Test skipper
Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing 'hijab' in Abu Dhabi ad, but she wore abaya; here’s the difference
Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing 'hijab' in Abu Dhabi ad, but she wore abaya
Who was Varinder Ghuman? Punjabi actor and bodybuilder dies of heart attack at 53
Who was Varinder Ghuman? Punjabi actor and bodybuilder dies of heart attack at 5
Why is Nobel Peace Prize awarded? What will Maria Corina Machado win for her 2025 victory? Know here
Why is Nobel Peace Prize awarded? What will Maria Corina Machado win for her 202
Ismail Darbar says Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were 'so close', reveals Salman was upset as Shah Rukh Khan was...
Ismail Darbar says Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were 'so close'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE