Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to travel from Tirupati to Amritsar for their 1st wedding anniversary; details inside

In just a few days, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The couple had dual wedding ceremonies held in Italy last year on November 14 and 15, as per South Indian and Sindhi traditions. The wedding festivities were extremely private and the couple released their beautiful wedding photos on their social media pages. Soon after that, they kept on unveiling photos from other wedding festivities like Mehendi ceremony and more.

Now, Deepika and Ranveer will be marking one year of togetherness as a married couple and it shows how time flies. But what are their wedding anniversary plans? As per reports in Filmfare, DeepVeer will be travelling to Tirupati tomorrow to seek blessings at Balaji Temple. They will be joined by their family members for the auspicious visit. Soon after that, Deepika and Ranveer will also be heading to Amritsar to seek blessings at the beautiful Golden Temple. They will also be visiting Padmavathi Temple which is pretty near to Tirupati Balaji Temple.

After the temple visits, Deepika and Ranveer will be returning to Mumbai on November 15, 2019. They are then likely to attend the bash to be hosted by Karan Johar for American singer-songwriter Katy Perry who is currently in the city.

Earlier during an interaction with Harper's Bazaar US, Deepika spoke about her private wedding with Ranveer. She said, "[Finding] a place that would feel private was the top priority. And we both love the water, so to be surrounded by water was important."