Deepika Padukone and Jason Derulo fail to recognise each other at airport, netizens say 'what a huge loss'

Credit: Viral Bhayani-Instant Bollywood-Manav Manglani/Instagram

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport and the video of her is now going viral on social media. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Jason Derulo was also spotted there with her.

However, both of them failed to recognise each other. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “#Jasonderulo with the Jalebi Baby #Deepikapadukone seen at the departure gate. Apparently, we forgot to introduce them to each other. Sorry.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “This video shows how ignorant you guys are. Jason Durelo is a known singer and someone should have introduced them or done something. What a huge loss. You missed a great picture of the two together!”

The second one said, “They both dont know who the other person is.” The third person commented, “She is deepika not urvashi jason have to be star struck.” The fourth person commented, “Jason there glad she didn't disturb him.”

Meanwhile, On Monday night, Urvashi was clicked by paparazzi and mediapersons in Mumbai with Derulo. The singer was dressed in a printed t-shirt and tattered jeans. Urvashi, on the other hand, wore a shimmery silver corset top and black trousers. As videos of the spotting were posted on social media, many online felt that the clothes were a ‘bad fit’ for her. One comment read, “Not fit on her why she is wearing these bad clothes.” Another wrote, “The clothes are ill-fitting, why does she have no fashion sense.”

Urvashi and Derulo had collaborated on a track called Jaanu last year. The actress had announced the collaboration by sharing a glimpse of the music video on her Instagram in March 2022. “It was a pleasure working with Urvashi Rautela in Jaanu. She’s a shining example of raw Indian beauty, and more importantly, Urvashi Rautela is not just the first, but also the second most beautiful woman in the world,” Derulo had told IANS.

Read|Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals friends, family asked her not to do Oo Antava after announcing separation