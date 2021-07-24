Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas start shooting for project ‘K’

Not only in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film 'The Intern' but actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will also be seen sharing screen space in `K’ directed by Nag Ashwin. `K` is touted as a sci-fi drama, which also features actor Prabhas.

On Saturday, Big B took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of Prabhas holding the clapboard from the sets of the film."...for the Mahurat shot of Project K....what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the country and the world with Bahubali" he wrote.

Prabhas too took to his Instagram to express his happiness on working with Big B."On this Guru Purnima, it`s an honour for me to clap for the Guru of Indian cinema..it begins," Prabhas captioned the post.

Deepika Padukone also expressed her excitement through an Instagram post.

Recently, Nag Ashwin told indianexpress.com, “Story, script, and the entire universe that is going to be built for Prabhas’s film. We are still in the planning stage. Every property for this movie has to be created from zero, and Prabhas and I are trying to give our best to the project.”

According to reports, Big B`s acting portions will be shot in the first schedule at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Prabhas will also be seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’ and Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’, while Deepika has ‘83’ and ‘Fighter’ to her credit.

Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for ‘GoodBye’, which stars him opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film has been directed by Vikas Bahl.

(With inputs from ANI)